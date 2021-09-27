Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,277,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPKB. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $2,438,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000.

SPKB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

