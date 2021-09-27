CUTcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $38.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00165799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00514954 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016728 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042537 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,771,905 coins and its circulating supply is 146,771,905 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

