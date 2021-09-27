Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Vertiv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE:VRT opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.