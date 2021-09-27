Yield Guild Games Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.30 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $354.69 million and $91.30 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00011989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00140752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.61 or 1.00048660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.68 or 0.07048592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00776499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.