$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Wingstop also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

WING traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,355. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.05, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

