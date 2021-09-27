Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,568. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $120.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.