Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.26 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

