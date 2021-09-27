Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 620,919 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.90% of Kansas City Southern worth $230,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.43. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.06. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

