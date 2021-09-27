Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,244,108 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 361.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $177,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,768. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

