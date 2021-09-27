Bank of Nova Scotia Has $454.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 2.69% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $454,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 6,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,291. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $105.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23.

