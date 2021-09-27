Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 652,320 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $300,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 883,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $127,834,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 63,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.29. 3,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,984. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.31 and a twelve month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

