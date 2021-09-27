Highbridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,776 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for 1.2% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $44,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $40.84. 59,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,010,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

