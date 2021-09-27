Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 248,749 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $133,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in McDonald’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,187,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,974,000 after buying an additional 488,133 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,390,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.7% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.43. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average is $233.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

