Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.28 Million Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRONU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,525,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRONU traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,471. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

