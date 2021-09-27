Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.23% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at $3,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMIV remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

