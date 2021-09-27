Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 1,303 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of V stock opened at $231.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

