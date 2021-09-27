Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.80 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 2.34% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of IFV opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

