Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $558,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in The Boeing by 251.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Boeing by 105.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $223.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

