Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $228.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

