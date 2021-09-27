Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $658,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,189,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $345.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.95. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.