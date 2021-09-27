Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

AMGN stock opened at $213.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.