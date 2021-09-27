Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

