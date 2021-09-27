Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been grappling with pandemic-led disruptions in its business operations. During second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company faced hurdles like delayed shipments and port constraints. Lockdown restrictions and reduced store operating hours adversely impacted the company’s performance in certain key markets, especially India. Higher labor costs, warehouse and distribution expenses have also been a drag. Such expenses along with rise in advertising costs let to elevated selling, general and administrative expenses during the second quarter. Nevertheless, the company is gaining from growth across domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Investments in long-term growth strategies are yielding.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

