iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

