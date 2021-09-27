Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,322 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $83,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR opened at $65.35 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,104. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

