Davis R M Inc. Has $26.12 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.30% of WEX worth $26,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average of $196.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

