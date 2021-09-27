First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE FR opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

