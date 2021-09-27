Bank of Montreal Can Has $501.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Eli Lilly and worth $501,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 200.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $228.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day moving average of $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

