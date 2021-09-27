Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 447.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,349,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,610,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297,150 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 290.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,556,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,680,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

