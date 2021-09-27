Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,743 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.37% of Guardant Health worth $47,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

