Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

