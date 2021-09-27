Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,860 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

