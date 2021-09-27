Acute Angle Cloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $360,358.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $360,358.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 47% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,405.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.67 or 0.07053565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00348369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.77 or 0.01151389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00107600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.91 or 0.00561934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.81 or 0.00550172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00295872 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.