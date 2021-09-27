Jennison Associates LLC Has $92.34 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $92,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

