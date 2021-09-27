WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

