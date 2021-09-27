Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,899,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,827 shares of company stock worth $20,207,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

