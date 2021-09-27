Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Invests $1.83 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $223.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

