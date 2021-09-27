Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Roku accounts for about 34.3% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Roku worth $32,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,545,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $318.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.