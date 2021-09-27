Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,217,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of XMTR opened at $58.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.