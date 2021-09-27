iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,093,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,193 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 459,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

