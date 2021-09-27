Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

ZM opened at $272.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $267.19 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.89 and a 200-day moving average of $336.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

