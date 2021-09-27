Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 78.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $101.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.