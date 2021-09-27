SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.92.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $144.76 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

