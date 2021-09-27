Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 15,509 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 868,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

