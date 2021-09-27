Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.75 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.75 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

