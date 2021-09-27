Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $170.49 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.