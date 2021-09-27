Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $137.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

