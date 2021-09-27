Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

