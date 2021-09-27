SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lowered by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.