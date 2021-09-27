Ninety One UK Ltd Has $36.01 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,269 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $36,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

